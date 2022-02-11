Intensive work on JCPOA is underway in Vienna: Ulyanov

"Intensive work on #JCPOA is underway in Vienna. All three working groups (on #sanctions lifting, nuclear issues and implementation/sequencing) are to meet today to address the remaining outstanding issues," the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday in a post on his Twitter account.

The intensive diplomatic and technical consultations are continuing as part of the 8th round of the talks between Iran and the P4+1 continues in the Austrian capital.

Iran has insisted that a good agreement could be available once it receives guarantees from the Western powers on the removal of the sanctions.

KI