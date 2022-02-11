  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2022, 4:34 PM

Intensive work on JCPOA is underway in Vienna: Ulyanov

Intensive work on JCPOA is underway in Vienna: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The head of the Russian diplomatic team in the Vienna talks has said that Intensive work on #JCPOA is underway in Vienna as the 8th round of the talks continues.

"Intensive work on #JCPOA is underway in Vienna. All three working groups (on #sanctions lifting, nuclear issues and implementation/sequencing) are to meet today to address the remaining outstanding issues," the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday in a post on his Twitter account. 

The intensive diplomatic and technical consultations are continuing as part of the 8th round of the talks between Iran and the P4+1 continues in the Austrian capital.

Iran has insisted that a good agreement could be available once it receives guarantees from the Western powers on the removal of the sanctions. 

KI

News Code 183808
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183808/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News