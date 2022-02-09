US shows willingness to hold direct talk with Iran: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday, Fada-Hossein Maleki emphasized that all anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the United States must be removed and offering sanctions waivers do not meet the expectations.

The lawmaker stated that the United States and some Western countries usually adopt illogical positions in a way that the issue of nuclear sanctions waivers is one of such baseless positions which is not accepted by Iranian officials.

“We discussed the Vienna talks several times in the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in meetings with the participation of country's diplomatic officials and according to the officials of Foreign Ministry, the two sides reached many common points regarding the removal of sanctions imposed against Iran but any agreement on nuclear issues has not been reached yet."

He then reiterated that all illogical and oppressive sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran must fully be removed, adding sanctions waivers does not meet the expectations of Iranian people.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fada-Hossein Maleki said that Americans are seeking to hold direct talk with Iran, adding, “Since Americans are seeking to hold direct negotiations with Iran, negotiations are underway between Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany and is been pursued.”

“Iran’s stance in the negotiations is quite clear in a way that we have repeatedly stated that all sanctions imposed against Iran must be removed and if the United States only seeks to suspend some of the sanctions on Iran, it will be of no use and would not be acceptable,” he added.

