Pres. Raeisi felicitates Serbia on National Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Serbia on National Day and said that the two countries of Iran and Serbia enjoy vast capacities to cooperate in bilateral, regional and international arenas.

In a congratulatory message to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on Tuesday, President Raeisi reiterated that two countries of Iran and Serbia have vast capacities to cooperate in bilateral, regional and international levels.

"I am very pleased that in recent months we have witnessed the valuable efforts of the officials of the two countries to further strengthen and develop relations in all areas, especially in the economic field,” President Raeisi added.
He also emphasized that the two countries enjoy vast capacities for cooperation at bilateral, regional and international levels.

