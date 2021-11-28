Iranian president congratulates Mauritania on National Day

In his message on Sunday, the Iranian president expressed his hope that in the light of the great capacities and capabilities of both countries, there will be an increasing expansion of cooperation.

"I sincerely congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania," President Raeisi's message read.

"I hope that in the light of the efforts of the officials and the great capabilities of the two countries, we will see a growing expansion of cooperation and relations between the two countries in all fields," the congratulatory messages further read.

"I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the happiness and well-being of the people of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania," Ebrahim Raeisi concluded in his message.

KI/fa.president.ir