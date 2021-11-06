Iran, Pakistan can coop. on home appliance, dairy products

Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin made the remarks on Saturday at the end of the 9th meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee while talking to reporters.

Fatemi Amin said that Iran and Pakistan are two big and important countries of the region that have not used their economical potentialities well yet.

The Iranian industry minister said that the 13th Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raeisi attaches great importance to the development of commercial relations with neighbors, adding that in the past few months, the Iranian president has insisted on the development of international relations especially with neighbors.

Pointing to the commercial goals of the two countries, he said that by the next three months, obstacles and barriers to free trade between these two countries will be removed.

He also pointed to the complementary characteristics of Iran and Pakistan economics, saying that the two countries can expand their exchanges to the regional trade, giving the transit through Iran which has become operational in the past 2 months as an example.

Fatemi Amin added that to identify and remove all the barriers to free trade, the two countries have agreed to establish centers on both sides.

He further said that necessary negotiations with local ministries including the agriculture ministry and relevant organs have been carried out in order to remove barriers and develop relations with Pakistan.

During the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee meeting, the latest developments related to bilateral economic and commercial cooperation, border trade, custom and developing shared border markets were discussed and examined.

Moreover, various issues including preferential trade and free trade between Iran and Pakistan, cooperation on holding exhibitions with the participation of bank and trade officials, private sectors as well as chambers of commerce officials of the two neighboring countries were discussed.

