Pakistan stresses need to strengthen relations with Iran

In a message to the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Shah Mahmood Qureshi cordially congratulated the Iranian people and government on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The two nations of Iran and Pakistan enjoy historical relations of religious, cultural, and geographical commonalities, Qureshi's massage read.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister stressed that he looks forward to boosting cooperation with his Iranian counterpart to strengthen relations and ensure mutual benefits.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi sent a congratulatory message to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

