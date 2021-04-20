Pakistan to spare no effort to strengthen relations with Iran

Shah Mehmood Qureshi who had traveled to the UAE before leaving for Iran released a video message on Tuesday on the occasion of his third official visit to Iran and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its full support to Pakistan.

"Iran has supported us not only as a neighbor and brother of Pakistan, but always and in all circumstances, and we appreciate Iran's positions and support," said Qureshi.

Pakistani FM noted that he will hold talks with senior Iranian officials on the latest developments in the region, diplomacy on Afghan peace, development of bilateral relations, especially the expansion of trade and border cooperation.

"Iran, like Pakistan, is an important player in the region in Afghanistan issue, and participation in the peace process is very important for both countries," he added.

Appreciating the constant support of the officials of Iran, especially the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, to the Muslims of the subcontinent and the support of the positions of the Government of Islamabad, he said, "The trip to Tehran will be a good opportunity for bilateral consultations and adjustment of the positions of the two brother countries on regional developments."

"We will also talk to the Iranian officials about bilateral trade, especially the plan to build border markets, which the Iranian side has welcomed and will continue to do," Qureshi noted.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added that his country will spare no effort to further strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

