Mar 1, 2022, 5:00 AM

Gen. Bagheri:

Iran ready to develop military coop. with Islamic states

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran's Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Monday that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop defense and military cooperation with Islamic countries.

In separate congratulatory messages sent to his counterparts on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God’s messenger, Major General Mohammad Bagheri reiterated that Iran is ready to expand military and defense cooperation with Islamic states.

Iranian general expressed hope that abiding by the teachings of Islam as well as close rapport, unity, and fraternity among the Muslim states would contribute to peace, affection, friendship and all other values that the world needs today.

He also voiced Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to expand military and defense cooperation with the Muslim countries.

