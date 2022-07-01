Iran, Pakistan emphasize developing media coop.

Seyyed Mihammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks in his meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Friday and said that the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan can exchange films, TV serials and programs due to their many commonalities.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Stating that common interests between Iran and Pakistan can be the basis for development of media relations between the two countries, he said, adding that media interaction between the two countries will further strengthen bilateral relations in various fields including culture and public relations.

Turning to the media capacities of Pakistan, Hosseini said that the two neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan have many commonalities that can work together in the field of exchanging films and other TV programs.

Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, for her turn, pointed to the agreements made for the development of media cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and stated that officials of the two countries must pursue implementation of these agreements in order to ensure mutual interests on relevant field.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy high potentials and thee capabilities must be used optimally, she added.

