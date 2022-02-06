US military convoy hit by roadside bomb in Iraq's Diwaniyah

The local Iraqi media have reported that a logistics convoy belonging to the American occupying troops was targeted in Diwaniyah province.

The Sabereen News reported no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This was the third US military convoy targeted in Iraq on Sunday. Earlier today, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the Samawah, the capital of the Al Muthanna province by roadside bombs. Minutes after, Sabereen news reported that a second US logistics convoy had been targeted on the road between Samawah and Diwaniyah.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and the government's delay in complying with the legislation since 2020, US coalition logistics convoys have repeatedly been targeted by roadside bombs, something several times a week or in one single day.

MNA/FNA14001117000536