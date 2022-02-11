EU emphasizes full implementation of JCPOA

Stephen Clement EU Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organization in Vienna has stressed that ensuring full implementation of 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal is the main objective of participants in the Vienna talks.

The expert-level meeting between Iran and P4 + 1 group of countries including UK, France, China, Russia and Germany was held in Austria Capital of Vienna on Friday. The parties first held a meeting within the framework of Working Group on nuclear activities.

According to the scheduled program, a meeting of other working groups will be held in the field of removal of sanctions and executive arrangements.

"Given the importance of time in Vienna talks, intensive consultations continue and ensuring full implementation of all aspects of JCPOA is the main objective,” Stephen Clement, EU Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations said.

Earlier, Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks in a tweet wrote that intensive work is ongoing on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in Vienna.

The eighth round of talks on removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

Iran has insisted that a good agreement could be available once it receives guarantees from the Western powers on the removal of the sanctions.

