Any talks must result in an economic breakthrough: MP

Speaking among reporters to explain a closed session of Parliament held between lawmakers and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday, Seyyed Nezameddin Mousavi stated that lawmakers at the Parliament emphasize that other sides in JCPOA talks must grant necessary guarantees to Iran that the US will not withdraw JCPOA again.

He went on to say that lawmakers expect the negotiating team that if nuclear deal is concluded between Iran and P4+1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany and/or if international companies made investment in Iran, these foreign companies must be exempted from sanctions in order to do their business in Iran without any problem.

Parliament will support the negotiations and agreements that are ongoing in Vienna, but any negotiation and agreement must secure national interests and general policies of the Establishment and also Law of Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian Nation approved in the parlaiemnt, Mousavi underlined.

He reiterated that any negotiation and agreement must lead to an economic breakthrough for Iranian people.

MA/5419940