China stresses need for removal of all US sanctions on Iran

As the Vienna talks between Iran and the remaining participants in the Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA resumes on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that "The negotiations on reviving compliance with the JCPOA have entered a crucial stage. China agrees that all parties should have a stronger sense of urgency, fully demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, and move toward reaching an agreement at an early date."

Lijian added, "At the same time, we believe that it is not constructive to artificially set up a deadline for the negotiations. All parties should exercise necessary patience, properly resolve differences and create favorable conditions for negotiations."

The Chinese spokesman further blamed the US for the crisis over the Iranian nuclear issue and said "As the culprit of the Iranian nuclear crisis, the US should overhaul its erroneous policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran, and lift all illegal sanctions on Iran and third parties. On this basis, Iran should resume full compliance."

He further said that "China will continue to participate in negotiations constructively and work with all parties to bring the JCPOA back to the right track at an early date."

