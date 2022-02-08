8th round of Vienna talks resumes with Bagheri-Mora meeting

No further details on the meeting have been published yet.

The latest reports coming from the Austrian capital suggest that the lead Iranian negotiator has held a meeting with the Russian envoy to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov.

Bagheri Kani also held a separate meeting with the Chinese envoy to the talks Wang Qun after meeting with Mora and Ulyanov.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

This item is being updated...

KI