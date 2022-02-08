  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2022, 6:02 PM

8th round of Vienna talks resumes with Bagheri-Mora meeting

8th round of Vienna talks resumes with Bagheri-Mora meeting

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The eighth round of Vienna talks resumed with a bilateral meeting between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, and Enrique Mora from EU, the coordinator of the talks.

No further details on the meeting have been published yet.

The latest reports coming from the Austrian capital suggest that the lead Iranian negotiator has held a meeting with the Russian envoy to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov.

8th round of Vienna talks resumes with Bagheri-Mora meeting

Bagheri Kani also held a separate meeting with the Chinese envoy to the talks Wang Qun after meeting with Mora and Ulyanov.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

This item is being updated...

KI

News Code 183724
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183724/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News