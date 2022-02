Referring to the sanctions imposed on Iran, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that as the Iranian President pointed out at the UN General Assembly, sanctions are a clear violation of international law, including human rights and international humanitarian law, and should be banned.

These criminal acts are tantamount to committing crimes against humanity, he added, saying that sanctioning countries should not go unpunished for committing such heinous crimes.

ZZ/5419621