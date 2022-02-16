Iran not to enter any talks beyond JCPOA with US, Europe

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, "The United States and Europe failed in fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA."

"Now JCPOA has become an empty shell for #Iran in the economic field and the removal of sanctions," Shamkhani said.

Iran will not enter any negotiation beyond the JCPOA with the US and the Europeans who failed to fulfill their commitments, he stressed.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy actively drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

Bagheri Kani has had many bilateral and multilateral meetings with the participant to the JCPOA in recent days.

