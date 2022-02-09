Amir-Abdollahian unveils FM Passive Defense Document

Amir-Abdollahian visited the First Foreign Ministry’s Passive Defense Exhibition on Wednesday evening.

In the unveiling ceremony of Foreign Ministry’s Passive Defense Comprehensive Document, he assessed the initiative of holding the exhibition as 'useful and effective' in raising awareness of staff and personnel of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats of the country and emphasized continuation of such measures.

In the exhibition, some equipment related to the passive defense, productions of domestic knowledge-based companies such as water biodegradation monitoring device, disinfection devices from letters and paper correspondences, clothing and personal belongings, etc.

In addition, samples and various books published in the specialized fields of passive defense, including economic, cyber, physical, biological, radiation, chemical and electronics, were displayed in the exhibition.

