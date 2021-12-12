West cannot do a damn thing against Iran in military areas

Addressing the commanders, professors, and students of Imam Hossein University on Sunday, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said that in the past the Americans used to wage wars on slave people.

Today, however, the issue of slavery has been changed and modernized in a way that drives humans to move in the direction of their colonial goals, he also said.

In other words, Western think tanks and spy agencies with the help of some regional countries resort to sectarian war in the West Asian region and parts of Africa to achieve their goals, Hajizadeh said.

According to him, Westerners have come to the conclusion that they can not do a damn thing against Iran in military fields; Therefore, they seek to spread disappointment and division in elite societies to implement their plans.

Saying that westerners seek to instil the idea that religious rule cannot meet the needs of the people and run the country, he added, "We must prove to everyone that religious and revolutionary management not only meets the needs of the people but can also serve as a good example for other countries."

Iran's advances in some areas, such as missiles and drones, owe much to this approach, he added.

