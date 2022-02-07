Raeisi stresses strengthening Tehran-Ankara ties

In the Monday telephone conversation, the Iranian President wished his Turkish counterpart health and speedy recovery from the Covid-19, emphasizing the importance of developing relations between the two countries in various fields, and stressed the need to strengthen the level of cooperation and coordination between Tehran and Ankara.
Emphasizing his country's readiness to further strengthen relations with Tehran, Turkish President Erdoğan praised the measures taken to continue gas exports to Turkey from Iran.
KI
Your Comment