United Islamic stance against Israeli aggression necessary

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday afternoon, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him and the friend and neighborly country on Eid al-Fitr, saying, "I ask God Almighty to bestow its blessings to the entire Muslim Ummah as we celebrate this Eid."

The President emphasized that the Islamic Republic's policy is to significantly enhance fully-fledged relations with the regional countries, especially Turkey.

Describing the recent events in Palestine as unacceptable, Raeisi said, "It is necessary for us as Islamic countries to intensify efforts to stop the inhumane attacks of the Zionist regime on the Palestinian people using the various international capacities."

Erdogan, for his part, congratulated the Iranian President and the Iranian people on Eid al-Fitr and said, "I hope this Eid will be a source of health, prosperity and happiness for the entire Islamic world."

Expressing his willingness to visit Tehran, the Turkish President said, "Turkey is interested in discussing and exchanging views on regional and international developments, as well as making coordination to advance bilateral and international relations, especially increasing trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

