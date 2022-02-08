Turkish president thanks Raeisi for wishing him well

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Monday during which Raeisi wishes for a speedy recovery for Erdogan from Covid-19.

After the phone call, the Turkish president took to Twitter to thank Raeisi for wishing him well.

"I am grateful to the kindness and prayers of the President, Mr. Raeisi, and I say hello to all the people of Iran," Erdoğan wrote in his tweet.

According to Turkish media, President Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms on Saturday,

