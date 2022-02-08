  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2022, 4:00 PM

Turkish president thanks Raeisi for wishing him well

Turkish president thanks Raeisi for wishing him well

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The Turkish president has expressed gratitude to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi for his phone call last night.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation on Monday during which Raeisi wishes for a speedy recovery for Erdogan from Covid-19.

After the phone call, the Turkish president took to Twitter to thank Raeisi for wishing him well.

"I am grateful to the kindness and prayers of the President, Mr. Raeisi, and I say hello to all the people of Iran," Erdoğan wrote in his tweet.

According to Turkish media, President Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms on Saturday,

KI

News Code 183717
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183717/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News