Iran seeks long-term, all-out ties with Turkey: Raeisi

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Saturday night in response to a phone call from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to the existing potential to develop Tehran-Ankara relations and cooperation in bilateral and regional fields, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran in relations and cooperation with Turkey has a long-term and comprehensive vision and we welcome planning for strategic cooperation with Turkey."

Raeisi stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries as the only way to achieve lasting security and stability in different parts of the region.

Turkish President Erdogan, for his part, expressed interest in visiting Tehran soon, stating that Turkey has prepared a list of various economic cooperation to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Emphasizing the continuation of Iran's energy supplies to Turkey, the Turkish President said, "Turkey considers Iran as a reliable supplier of energy and seeks to increase the level of its cooperation with Tehran."

Referring to Ayatollah Raeisi's visit to Moscow and meeting with Mr. Putin, Erdogan expressed hope that the results and useful achievements of the visit will soon be seen in various areas and stressed his country's support for Iran to achieve regional security.

