Turkish speaker hopes for stronger Tehran-Ankara ties

In a congratulatory message to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf the anniversary of Islamic Revolution on Friday, Mustafa Sentop Parliament Speaker of Republic of Turkey wrote, “I hope that amicable and friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Turkey will grow stronger."

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I sincerely congratulate the friendly and brotherly people of Iran your excellency on behalf of the Turkish nation and myself,” Mustafa Sentop said in a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

“I hope that our relations, which are built on strong historical, cultural and human ties bonds, will become stronger with the joint efforts of our parliaments and mutual contacts.”

The anniversary of Iran’s 1979 revolution is observed every year on the 22nd day of the Persian month of Bahman.

Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) marks the end of the 54-year rule of the country’s Pahlavi dynasty and the establishment of Islamic Republic of Iram.

MA/IRN84647710