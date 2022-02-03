Zionist regime detains 9 Palestinian civilians in West Bank

Following the continued hostile actions of the Zionist regime forces against Palestinians, they raided Palestinian houses in different parts of the West Bank, Al-Ahd reported.

Fierce clashes broke out between the Zionists and Palestinian citizens following their brutal attack, in which 9 Palestinians were detained without charge.

In a statement, the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance recently condemned the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in occupied Quds and in the West Bank.

The statement says that the Resistance forces are monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as the efforts of the Zionist regime officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

The statement follows as the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinian people at this dangerous level require a decisive reaction, adding that the continuation of these crimes will cause more tension.

The statement also said that the Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of its crimes against the Palestinians in the occupied Quds and the West Bank and the Resistance forces will not allow the Zionists to commit new crimes.

MP/5415731