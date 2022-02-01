Beirut hosts event to honor anti-Zionism sportspeople

In honor of dozens of athletes and sporting clubs, the Global Campaign to Return to Palestine (GCRP) held the “International Forum to Honor Anti-Normalization Athletes” under the slogan “Al-Quds Golden Medal” in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

According to a report by the AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA) citing GCRP, the event dubbed “Golden Medal of Al-Quds” kicked off on January 31 and will run until February 2.

ِAccording to Tehran-based Al-Alam TV, athletes from Islamic and Arab countries who did not fight the opponents from the occupying regime of Israel to defend the Palestinian cause were honored and awarded during Tuesday's ceremony.

Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanlou, a judoka from Iran and Fethi Nourine, an Algerian judoka, among others, were two Muslim sportsmen who were honored in Tuesday's ceremony.

It said the forum will honor those athletes who have refused to face Israeli opponents in sports competitions due to their opposition to normalization with the Zionist entity.

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine is an International non-government organization and campaign to work for the right of return or oppressed people of Palestine, those were/are expelled by the illegitimate Zionist regime Israel from 1948 to till now.

It includes various NGOs from 80 countries of the world.

MNA/Al-Alam