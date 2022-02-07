Zionist settlers brutally raid Al-Aqsa mosque

The Zionist settlers are continuing their hostile actions against the Palestinian sanctities, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, the Zionists heavily raided the Al-Aqsa mosque on Monday and chanted anti-Islamic slogans.

A fierce clash took place between the Zionists and Palestinian citizens following their attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while Mohammad Hamadeh, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has recently announced that the movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The senior Hamas member stated that hostile actions of Zionist settlers in launching a brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan. However, Zionist police support the settlers.

