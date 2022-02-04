31 Palestinians wounded in fierce clashes in West Bank

The media sources announced the brutal attack of Zionist regime’s forces with Palestinians on the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, fierce clashes broke out between Zionist regime forces and Palestinian citizens following the brutal attack of Zionists on the occupied lands and territories in Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that 31 Palestinians were shot and wounded by Zionist military forces during the clashes.

This is while that Zionist military forces detained six Palestinians in a raid on the West Bank city of Nablus without any charge.

