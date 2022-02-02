Islamic Rev. existential threat to Zionism's New World Order

Between January 1978 and February 11, 1979, the Muslim revolutionary people of Iran, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, voiced their oppositions against the secular and US-backed rule of Mohamad Reza Shah.

Today, after 43 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is at the forefront of the fight against global arrogance and oppressive powers like the United States and the Zionist Regime.

All these years, Iran has been under maximum political pressure and economic sanctions. The victory of the Iranian revolution as a new equation in various fields was able to change the political geography, political and geopolitical situation of the region. Part of this change was due to the nature of the Islamic Revolution discourse, which was defined as a strategic roadmap even before the Revolution.

To know more about the reasons for putting maximum political pressure and imposing economic sanctions on Iran for more than 4 decades, we reached out to Mark Glenn, an American author and journalist to know more about the issue.

In your opinion what has been the role of the Iranian revolution in changing regional equations and as an obstacle to the New World Order?

In order to best understand the role that the 1979 Revolution played in the changing of ‘regional equations’ in the Middle East, it is first important to understand what was and is the ultimate goal that Zionism, organized Jewish interests and the West intended to see take place as a result of creating this monster simply known as ‘The Jewish State’.

This ultimate goal, this ‘New World Order’ as it is called can be summed up and understood very simply by examining critically and rationally the ‘blueprint’ for this ‘Great Reset’ which Zionism Judaism seeks to create, just a few details of which are quoted below.

'On that day the LORD made a covenant, saying 'To your descendants, I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates'…--Genesis, 15:18

'Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…' Deuteronomy 11:24

'The Gentiles and their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night, so that the wealth of the foreigners may be placed at your feet while their kings are led in humble procession before you, for the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed… –Book of Isaiah

These represent just a few of the many, many ‘prophecies’ which those following the diabolical, anti-God and anti-human Zionism Judaism have in mind–creating a totalitarian empire stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates and headquartered in Jerusalem from where all decisions that affect all nations will be decided and made by those claiming membership in the tribe of Judah. Those nations that refuse to bow down before these precepts will be utterly destroyed, just as the world witnessed with the nation of Palestine, Iraq, Libya, and which the diabolically-demented and deranged followers of the Zionism Judaism cult are planning to inflict upon the great nation of Iran, for indeed, had Iran not succeeded in its1979 Revolution, the diabolical plans which these elements have been striving to achieve now for thousands of years would be immeasurably closer than they already are.

What are the reasons for the increase in economic and political pressures on Iran after the Islamic Revolution?

The ‘turning of the tables’ that took place in 1979 was an unforeseen nightmare that the demented followers of Judaism/Zionism did not foresee and which they rightly viewed as an existential threat to their ‘blueprint’ known as the ‘New World Order’. What they fear most are the anti-biotic properties which the Revolution poses against the deadly and dangerous influenza of Zionism Judaism, a political ‘medication’ and ‘therapy’ that ALL PEOPLES around the world can utilize in ‘healing’ their nations from the life/soul-destroying contagion of the Zionist sickness, beginning with those in the Middle East. Imagine if all the peoples in the region–Sunni, Shia, Christian, were to adopt the same principles of Iran’s Revolution and as a result, the West, its military might, its political power and cultural degeneracy were driven out and the Jewish state were left to fend for itself against a tidal wave of righteous indignation and thirst for justice on the part of the oppressed.

It has been for this reason then that the organized forces of anti-Gentilism known as ‘the Jewish Lobby’ operating principally in America but also throughout the West, utilized its strength in waging an economic war against Iran in the hopes of breaking its will and in destroying the fruits of its1979 Revolution.

To what extent has the Islamic Revolution of Iran been able to prevent the implementation of US plans and its hegemony in the region?

As already intimated, we can all imagine how much closer to this ‘New World Order’ and this ‘Great Reset’ we would all be were it not for Iran, its Revolution, its devotion to the resistance and its goal of liberating the Middle East and principally Jerusalem. No other country in the world, much less in the Middle East, has made it part of their official policy to support the rights of the Palestinian people and to liberate Jerusalem other than the IRI. The Arab countries, especially Jordan, Egypt and the Saudi Kingdom talk a good talk but refuse to walk the walk and do what is necessary and as such can be counted as enablers and abettors to the crimes which the demented and deranged followers of Judaism/Zionism have inflicted upon not just the Middle East region, but indeed against the entire world.

Mark Glenn is an American author and journalist in Idaho who has co-founded Crescent and Cross Solidarity Movement, an interfaith forum dedicated to uniting Muslims and Christians against Zionists.