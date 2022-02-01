  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 1, 2022, 11:59 PM

Zionist forces arrest dozens of Palestinians in WB

Zionist forces arrest dozens of Palestinians in WB

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist forces arrested dozens of Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank.

The Zionist regime forces had raided various parts of the West Bank and arrested 35 Palestinians, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces also broke out today in the Al-Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, leaving several injured.

Zionist militants raided the camp and arrested 20 Palestinians.

They also detained several Palestinians in the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya and Bethlehem.

The news come as the Zionist forces on Monday arrested a number of Palestinians in several parts of the West Bank.

MP/5414345

News Code 183496
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183496/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News