Zionist forces arrest dozens of Palestinians in WB

The Zionist regime forces had raided various parts of the West Bank and arrested 35 Palestinians, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Zionist forces also broke out today in the Al-Am'ari refugee camp in Ramallah, leaving several injured.

Zionist militants raided the camp and arrested 20 Palestinians.

They also detained several Palestinians in the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya and Bethlehem.

The news come as the Zionist forces on Monday arrested a number of Palestinians in several parts of the West Bank.

