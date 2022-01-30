MP urges negotiating team to observe redlines in Vienna talks

Speaking in a session of the Parliament on Sunday, Seyyed Ali Mousavi addressed the Iranian negotiating team and said that the US has proved that they cannot be trusted because of breaching their commitments openly.

Under such circumstances, lawmakers at Iranian Parliament request the negotiating team to observe redlines of the Establishment strictly, he said, adding that the Parliament will throw its weight behind the negotiating team.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions is underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna with the participation of Iranian delegations and P4 + 1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

