Virgin Media Dublin Intl. Film Fest to host 'Less Ness'

Written by Mehregan Shams and directed by Mehdi Safavi, the short film 'Less Ness' was selected to participate in the 19th edition of Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival in Ireland.

The synopsis of the short film reads, "Sasha's roommate tells him something strange, but the story is more complicated for him ..."

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival will take place from 23 February to 6 March 2022. It is Ireland’s premier film festival event.

The Festival curates and presents the best in emerging international and Irish film and moving image culture for a wide audience through its flagship annual festival, along with a range of year-round events.

Virgin Media DIFF aims to offer memorable experiences through audience interaction and engagement with filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals, along with informed debate about the future of film as an art form.

