  1. Politics
Feb 2, 2022, 5:00 PM

US behavior in imposing sanctions unpredictable: Kremlin

US behavior in imposing sanctions unpredictable: Kremlin

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – The Kremlin spokesman expressed concern about the unpredictability of US behavior in imposing sanctions on other countries and called for an end to Washington's provocative actions against Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned about the unpredictable behavior of the United States in imposing sanctions, saying that Russia had plans to minimize the impact of the possible US economic sanctions on Moscow.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian spokesman also called on Washington to end its provocative actions against Russia.

As tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border escalate, Western nations, particularly the United States and Britain, have stepped up efforts to put pressure on Russia on the pretext that it has deployed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border and is seeking to invade Ukraine, something that has been denied by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the US senators are already working on a motion to sanction Russia under the excuse of attacking its western borders.

KI/14001113000533

News Code 183534
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183534/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News