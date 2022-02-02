US behavior in imposing sanctions unpredictable: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned about the unpredictable behavior of the United States in imposing sanctions, saying that Russia had plans to minimize the impact of the possible US economic sanctions on Moscow.

According to the Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian spokesman also called on Washington to end its provocative actions against Russia.

As tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border escalate, Western nations, particularly the United States and Britain, have stepped up efforts to put pressure on Russia on the pretext that it has deployed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border and is seeking to invade Ukraine, something that has been denied by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the US senators are already working on a motion to sanction Russia under the excuse of attacking its western borders.

KI/14001113000533