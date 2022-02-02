Ukraine, Poland, UK to form trilateral alliance

"We cannot expect safety and prosperity somewhere in the future when we become members of the EU and NATO. We need them today," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook, Anadolu Agency reported.

Noting that information on the "new small alliance" between the three countries has already been leaked to the public, Kuleba said the three countries were strengthening and grouping friendly countries together.

The official cited the four-way cooperation format between the foreign and defense ministers of Ukraine and Turkey, as well as that of the "Lublin triangle" with Poland and Lithuania and "Associated Trio" with Georgia and Moldova, as "successful" examples that are "developing, gaining weight" and bringing Ukraine "specific benefits."

He added that this was a "new format not tied to local geography," but to "common principles," striving to strengthen security, develop trade, and is "ready for concrete action."

Kuleba added that the official announcement of the new format is expected to be made during his British counterpart's visit to Kyiv, which was postponed as she was tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently self-isolating.

The announcement comes amid increased tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. Tensions between Russia and NATO have also increased recently, as Kyiv and a number of the alliance’s members have expressed concerns about the alleged “concentration" of Russian troops near its borders with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone.

The US and the West have not refrained from taking any action to escalate tensions, such as sending weapons to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Amid speculation of possible provocations, Moscow has repeatedly rejected any allegations of its planned aggression and warned that arming Kyiv could encourage it to use force against the breakaway Russian-speaking area of Donbas.

