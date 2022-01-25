Zionists massively raid on Palestinian houses in WB

The Zionist settlers' attacks in West Bank left a Palestinian injured, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

A Zionist official said that the settlers attacked the houses of the Palestinians and the cars of the residents of the Hawara area in Nablus, which led to the injury of one person and making damages to a number of cars.

Meanwhile, in a separate attack on the Qalandiya camp in northern Quds, a Palestinian was strangled and martyred after inhaling tear gas.

It has almost been a month since the Zionist settlers, backed by the regime's occupying forces, have intensified their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Zionist settlers by continuing attacks on the Palestinian people in different parts of the West Bank seek to force the Palestinians to leave their houses so that the Zionist regime can build more settlements.

