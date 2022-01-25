  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 25, 2022, 1:30 PM

Zionists massively raid on Palestinian houses in WB

Zionists massively raid on Palestinian houses in WB

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The Zionist settlers launched raids on the Palestinian houses and cars in the Hawara district of Nablus.

The Zionist settlers' attacks in West Bank left a Palestinian injured, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

A Zionist official said that the settlers attacked the houses of the Palestinians and the cars of the residents of the Hawara area in Nablus, which led to the injury of one person and making damages to a number of cars.

Meanwhile, in a separate attack on the Qalandiya camp in northern Quds, a Palestinian was strangled and martyred after inhaling tear gas.

It has almost been a month since the Zionist settlers, backed by the regime's occupying forces, have intensified their attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Zionist settlers by continuing attacks on the Palestinian people in different parts of the West Bank seek to force the Palestinians to leave their houses so that the Zionist regime can build more settlements.

MP/5408221/FNA14001105000037

News Code 183255
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183255/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News