Jan 31, 2022, 3:30 PM

Iran FM wishes Indian counterpart speedy recovery

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call wished speedy recovery for his Indian counterpart who was infected by the coronavirus.

Wishing a speedy recovery for Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar, Amir-Abdollahian said that he will travel to India at his earliest convenience.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to India has been postponed as the Indian Minister of Foreign affairs has contracted with COVID-19, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Friday. 

Welcoming the positive relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that in his upcoming visit to India, he will discuss important issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan, regional developments and the Vienna talks.

Jaishankar, for his part, appreciated his Iranian counterpart for the call and welcomed his visit to Delhi.

