Iran, Australia FMs discuss deepening relations

Felicitating Australia's National Day to the Australian Foreign Minister and the country's people, Amir-Abdollahian referred to the half-century history of friendly relations between Iran and Australia, saying that the presence of the highly educated Iranian community in Australia has built a cultural bridge between the two countries.

Referring to the capacities and capabilities of both countries to expand relations, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Australia in various fields, including trade and investment as well as scientific cooperation between the countries' public and private sectors.

He referred to the development of the Spicogen vaccine as a successful example of constructive collaboration between the two countries' scientific sectors.

The Iranian top diplomat also called the recent visit of the Australian Special Representative for Afghanistan to Tehran a success, saying that during the visit, new areas of cooperation between the two countries were defined in relation to Afghanistan.

Expressing gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its cooperation and effective consultations during the visit of the Australian Special Representative for Afghanistan, Payne, for her part, said that she hopes the two countries would work closely together on Afghanistan to encourage the Taliban to live up to their commitments.

Welcoming the expansion of bilateral relations, Payne said that Australia supports Vienna talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran welcomes and emphasizes a good agreement in Vienna talks.

Amir-Abdollahian further called on Australia to pay special attention to the rights of Iranians living in the country and especially the consular status of some Iranian citizens who are facing troubles in Australia.

Referring to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism and explaining the prominent role that Martyr Qassem Soleimani in creating peace and security in the world, the Iranian top diplomat called on Australia to responsibly confront perpetrators affiliated with the terrorist groups operating in the country.

MP/FNA14001112000591