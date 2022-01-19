Four French soldiers injured in Burkina Faso bomb blast

French soldiers from the Operation Barkhane taskforce were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle in Burkina Faso, France 24 reported.

Four soldiers were wounded, including one seriously, the army said, with the group either evacuated to Mali or France for those in a more serious condition.

Burkina Faso has been struggling with militants linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorists since 2015 when they began mounting cross-border raids from Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died, according to an AFP toll.

RHM/PR