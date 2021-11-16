  1. Politics
Iran sympathizes with Burkina Faso over terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Condemning the terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a message expressed his sympathy with the people and government of Burkina Faso over the death of nationals of this country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned a Sunday terrorist attack in Burkina Faso that has killed at least 20 people.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to share its experiences with the West African nation in the fight against terrorism.

Khatibzadeh expressed Iran’s deep sympathy and offered condolences to the Burkinabe government and the nation and the families of victims of the fatal terrorist attack.

An attack by insurgents killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and a civilian on Sunday in the tri-border northern region.

