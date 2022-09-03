  1. Politics
Sep 3, 2022, 11:59 PM

Intelligence forces disband gun-smuggling gang in S Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry disbanded a major gun-smuggling gang in the port city of Bandar Abbas in the Hormozgan Province.

The Prosecutor of Hormozgan Province Alireza Ahmadi Manesh announced the launching of an operation against a gun-smuggling gang in Hormozgan province by forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry.

Saying that the operation was aimed at ensuring the security of the province, Ahmadi Manesh added that intelligence forces managed to seize illegal weapons including 10 belt wait colts and 18 magazines.

3 smugglers including 2 women and a man were also arrested in this operation, he added.

Marzieh Rahmani
