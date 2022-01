Iranian athlete Mohsen Beheshti Rad snatched the gold medal in the men's speed final at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation's Ice Climbing World Championships in Saas-Fee.

Beheshti Rad was only the seventh-best qualifier earlier in the day, and after the first effort of 8.65sec in the final, he built on that with a 7.17 in the second and then a winning 6.90 on the third attempt at the Ice Dome in the Swiss resort.

