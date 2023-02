Myungwook Yang from South Korea snatched the gold medal and the bronze medal went to Mongolian climber Mandakhbayar Chuluunbaatar.

Mohammad Reza Safdarian, another Iranian athlete, came in ninth place in the competition.

The 2023 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup was held in Champagny-en-Vanoise in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in south-eastern France.

The third and final event of the World Cup season is slated to be held from the 26-28 of January in Switzerland.

