Iran claims UIAA Ice Climbing Asian Championship title

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian outfit of sport climbers garnered two gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup tour.

One-hundred and twenty kilometers further north of host city of the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, world-leading ice climbers competed in South Korea's Cheongsong.

According to the public relations department of The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation (IRIMSCF), the Iranian squad came first in Asia ahead of the rivals from the host country of South Korea.

