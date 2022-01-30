Safdarian wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships

On the last day of the UIAA Ice Climbing World Youth Championships, Iranian ice climber Mohammad Reza Safdarian managed to stand in the first place, achieving a gold medal in the overall results.

Safdarian won a bronze medal at the World Championships in the same city four years ago.

Iranian athlete Mohsen Beheshti Rad also managed to win the first gold medal in the men's speed final at the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation's Ice Climbing World Championships in Saas-Fee.

Saas-Fee, the World Ice Climbing Championships site, is one of the most famous ski slopes in Europe.

RHM/5412086