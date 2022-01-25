Iran, Russia, China coalition could be very painful for West

"Naturally, the United States and the West, in general, are concerned about new coalitions, which are currently [being created] on the international arena. A coalition of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China is an example of such strategic coalitions," the ambassador said on Monday, TASS news agency reported.

The ambassador described Russia as a major power with huge economic, defense, military and technological potential. China, in his words, was about to overtake the United States in terms of economic growth. Iran, according to Jalali, was a large economically developed country, which has made huge progress in its defense industry.

"That is why creating this kind of coalition [involving Russia, Iran and China] would mean a lot of pain for the West," the Iranian diplomat said.

In 2019, forces of Russia, Iran and China held a naval exercise in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, codenamed Marine Security Belt. Then Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy Habibollah Sayyari said more trilateral events of this kind would follow. At the same time, he said that forming a coalition of the three states was not being discussed at that point.

MA/PR