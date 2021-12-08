JCPOA must be implemented via full removal of US sanctions

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mojtaba Zonnour made some comments on the future of the talks between Iran and P4+1 negotiating delegations in Vienna aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the agreement and reviving the embattled international document.

If other signatories to the JCPOA and the United States are serious, the negotiations will be successful, Zonnour said, adding that Tehran is also serious about JCPOA revival and securing the interest of the Iranian nation in the talks.

Iran's nuclear deal known as JCPOA must be implemented with the complete removal of the sanctions imposed on Iran, he said, stressing that the Western side must remove the sanctions to prove its goodwill in the talks.

According to him, the Iranian delegation in the Vienna talks has not raised anything beyond the text of the JCPOA.

The will of the Government is that the interests of the Iranian nation be taken into account in the negotiations, the Iranian lawmaker stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnour referred to the number of Iranian negotiators in the Vienna talks, saying that the Iranian delegation, consisting of more than 30 negotiators, shows that Iran is serious about JCPOA revival.

Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations on Thursday, December 9, in the Austrian capital of Vienna, aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

