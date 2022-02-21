Iranian investors to develop greenhouses in Uzbekistan

Speaking in a joint meeting with the Deputy Agricultural Ministry of Uzbekistan for Horticultural Affairs Abdullayev, the Iranian official said, “With the coordination made, Iranian investors will develop greenhouses of Uzbekistan.”

In addition to reviewing the high capacities of the two countries in the relevant fields, the two sides emphasized the need for setting up a joint agricultural commission between Iran and Uzbekistan, he added.

Promoting level of cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan in the agricultural sector, transferring technical know-how and technology in various fields, especially greenhouse and exporting technical-engineering services in the fields of mechanization, agricultural processing industries and also the construction of greenhouses have been cited as the main aim of this meeting, Boroumandi emphasized.

Uzbek official, for his part, emphasized the development of the cultivation of medicinal plants and also greenhouses in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting held between agricultural ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan, it was envisioned that a joint Working Group will be set up for increasing trade relations in agricultural field in the presence of Iran-Uzbekistan deputies’ ministries of agriculture.

