Iran FM expresses views on direct talks with US in Vienna

"If we reach a stage in the negotiation process where a good agreement is needed to have a dialogue with the United States, we will not ignore it," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on the final day of the Conference on Iran and Neighbors which ended in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

"The United States sends messages calling for direct talks with us. Our talks with the United States are taking place through Mora and one or two JCPOA members in Vienna," the top diplomat added.

"So far, the behavior of the three European countries has been like that when it comes to sanctions, they refer them to the United States. When it comes to nuclear issues, they say that is a matter that worries them," he added on the approach of the E3 during the ongoing talks in Vienna.

"Our criticism of the three European countries is that they have not taken any forward-looking and constructive initiatives, but they have tried to play a constructive role in the negotiations in recent weeks. Even today, France does not play the role of a bad cop. China and Russia are trying to play a constructive role in the negotiations and these two countries are active in conveying the issues," the top diplomat added.

KI/Live