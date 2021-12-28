At least 4 killed, 3 injured in Denver-area shooting spree

Authorities say the suspect, who they have not yet publicly identified, is among the dead. Police believe the suspect fired a firearm in at least seven different locations across Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, Monday evening, US Today reported.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said the shooting spree began a little after 5 pm on Monday in Denver. The suspect shot two adult women and one adult male. Both women died, and the male was injured, Pazen said.

According to police, shortly after, the suspect shot another male in a different part of Denver, killing him. Police believe there was a third shooting in Denver, but no injuries have been reported there, Pazen said.

“To see this type of spree take place is not normal in our community,” Pazen said, adding, “This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening."

Following the three shootings in Denver, police officers identified a car associated with the suspect which led to an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

Pazen said the suspect was able to disable the police vehicle, then fled to the adjoining suburb of Lakewood, Colorado.

John Romero, Lakewood Police's Public Information Officer, said the Lakewood police department's agents identified the suspect's car shortly after he fled Denver. The suspect opened fire on the agents, then fled on foot, Romero said.

