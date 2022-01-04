At least 7 people dead in armed groups' shooting in Venezuela

The incident occurred in the town of Barrancas del Orinoco, municipality of Sotillo, in the state of Monagas, in eastern Venezuela, Today In 24 reported.

The incident occurred on January 1 at around 4:00 in the morning in front of a gas station, reported Efecto Cocuyo.

According to the journalist, Pableysa ShoppingThe shooting is part of a conflict between the Sindicato de Barrancas gang and another irregular group, who are fighting for control of fuel and drug trafficking in the area.

A neighbor reported that they requested the intervention of the Bolivarian National Guard before the detonations of grenades and the use of R-15 rifles.

“That was terrible,” he said in a statement on the condition of anonymity.

Dozens of injured people arrived at the Tulio López Ramírez Hospital, but there is no official number of injuries.

Other sources assure that there are more than 30 deceased, including minors. Some voices denounce the presence of guerrillas in the clashes.

RHM/PR