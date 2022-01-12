5 Armenian soldiers killed, injured in Tues. border clashes

The Armenian army found the body of another Armenian soldier where fierce clashes took place on January 11 with the army of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

The Azeri military deployed UAVs and artillery in the attack.

This brings the Armenian military’s death toll in the January 11 shooting to 3, Armen Press reported.

This comes as the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced on Tuesday that an Azeri soldier was killed in an attack by Armenian forces in the border region of Kalbajar.

The announcement of casualties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia in yesterday's border clashes has once again raised concerns about escalating tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia have met several times in Sochi, Brussels, and St. Petersburg in recent weeks with the mediation of Russia and the European Union.

